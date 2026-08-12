The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad tomorrow to look for the Rabiul Awwal moon.

Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting. Members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and representatives of zonal committees will attend the meeting. Representatives of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Suparco will also provide information and assistance on the moon sighting.

The committee will review reports received from across the country on whether the moon has been sighted before making the final announcement. Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will also be held at the same time in Islamabad and other cities.

According to a Suparco spokesperson, astronomical parameters indicate that the Rabiul Awwal moon is unlikely to be visible on the evening of August 13. The moon of Rabiul Awwal 1448 Hijri is expected to be visible on August 14, while the first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1448 Hijri is expected to fall on Saturday, August 15.