Water and sewerage bills for Karachi residents have been increased, with the new rates taking effect from July 1.

The Sindh government has approved a revised tariff for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s water and sewerage charges. A formal gazette notification has also been issued.

Under the new tariff for the financial year 2026-27, water and sewerage rates have risen by an average 7.5 per cent, based on the Consumer Price Index.

New monthly charges have also been set for residential plots, as well as various commercial centres and shops.

For residential plots, monthly water and sewerage charges will be based on the size of the plot, while fixed monthly charges will apply to different commercial centres and shops.