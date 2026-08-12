Pakistan and Belarus have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutual contact and cooperation to implement decisions agreed at the leadership level.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the results of the ninth session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission. He made the remarks during a meeting with Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz, who called on the prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Belarusian minister and his delegation and conveyed his best wishes to President Alexander Lukashenko.

The meeting reviewed cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus in trade, industry, agriculture, banking, manpower, transport and energy.

The prime minister said decisions of the Joint Ministerial Commission would further strengthen the growing partnership between the two countries and bring practical benefits of mutual cooperation.

The Belarusian energy minister thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome.