President Asif Ali Zardari has said Pakistan is determined to promote sustainable development and tackle the adverse effects of climate change.

The president made the remarks during a farewell meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya. He said Pakistan greatly valued its multilateral cooperation with the United Nations and stressed the need to further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and the UN.

President Zardari appreciated the UN’s continued support for the eradication of polio and nutritional services.

He also appreciated the UN’s cooperation through the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The president congratulated Yahya on his new assignment and expressed his best wishes for his future responsibilities.