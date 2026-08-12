Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has denied reports that he recently met PTI founder Imran Khan, saying he has not met him since 15 October 2025.

Gohar said permission to meet Khan had not been granted despite repeated requests.

He called for permission for a meeting with Khan and also urged that lawyers and family members be allowed to meet him.

Few days back, Gohar said that the government must show seriousness if it genuinely wants to hold talks with the PTI.

Responding to the government's invitation for the negotiations, Barrister Gohar said that the serious efforts and practical steps were necessary before any talks could begin.

He said that it was still unclear who would take part in the negotiations, what issues would be discussed and when the talks would take place.

Barrister Gohar said that time was wasted through unnecessary statements about the proposed negotiations.

He added that the PTI had no interest in unnecessary statements or photo sessions and wanted a sincere approach from the government if negotiations were to move forward.