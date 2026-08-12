A Spanish pastry chef has created a spectacular 500-kilogram wedding cake, which took four months to complete.

Catalan pastry chef Marc Suárez itermed it as his finest wedding cake to date. The masterpiece weighs almost half a tonne and is decorated with thousands of flower petals made from sugar paste.

Marc Suárez is known across Europe for his delicate cakes, but his latest creation is truly one of a kind. Standing 3.5 metres high and 1.8 metres wide, it looks more like a work of art for a museum than a wedding cake.

A Saudi family ordered the cake for a royal wedding. Before starting work, Suárez spent about a month and a half developing the design, followed by a further four months turning the concept into reality.

Although he usually works alone, the scale of the project led him to seek help from several pastry chef friends and their families. Applying 33,000 petals to the cake alone was an exceptionally demanding task.

Suárez said his family, friends and acquaintances also helped with the preparation. “I usually work alone, but this order was so large that even with my pastry chef friends, we did not have enough people,” he said.

The cake took about 1,800 hours to make and was presented at a Saudi couple’s wedding at the Paris Opera Garnier. The couple asked not to be identified.

Suárez said the newlyweds wanted a cake that did not look like a cake, but resembled a monument that paid tribute to the occasion and the magnificent venue.

Interestingly, Suárez revealed that only about 0.1 per cent of the creation is actual cake. Almost all of the rest consists of hand-made sugar paste and white chocolate.