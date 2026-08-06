Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafiq received widespread praise from renowned cricket commentators Ian Bishop and Harsha Bhogle after producing an unbeaten 160 in the second and final Test against the West Indies.

Shafiq's marathon innings guided Pakistan to 387 in their first innings, giving the visitors a valuable 43-run lead after the West Indies were dismissed for 344.

Former West Indies fast bowler and commentator Ian Bishop praised the 26-year-old on X, saying it would be exciting to see how Shafiq performs in England.

"It will be interesting to see how Abdullah Shafiq plays in England. His temperament and technique are excellent. England is always a difficult test, although he has already played a few matches for Yorkshire," Bishop wrote.





Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle also lauded the Pakistan opener, posting: "Watching Abdullah Shafiq bat. What great class."





Historic milestone





With his unbeaten 160, Shafiq became the first Pakistani batter in 49 years to score 150 or more in a Test innings in the West Indies.

He is only the fifth Pakistani to achieve the feat on Caribbean soil, joining Hanif Mohammad, Wazir Mohammad, Majid Khan and Saeed Ahmed.

The right-handed batter faced 323 deliveries and struck 15 fours and three sixes during his innings, which also marked the sixth Test century of his career.

His commanding knock placed Pakistan in a strong position as they look to clinch victory in the second and final Test.