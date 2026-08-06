The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has received international recognition from the Singapore Police Force after arresting two key operatives of an international cybercrime network involved in global online fraud.

According to the NCCIA, the suspects were arrested following timely action on a complaint received from Singapore Police. The accused were allegedly part of a global cyber gang that supplied phishing software and other cyber tools to fraudsters operating in different countries.

Investigators said the group targeted victims through fake identities, encrypted communication channels and secret online networks. The suspects also allegedly impersonated Singapore Police officers to deceive victims and commit online fraud.

The Singapore Police Force appreciated the NCCIA's swift action and acknowledged the agency's role in dismantling a significant international cybercrime network.

The operation is being described as a major achievement for the NCCIA under the leadership of Director General Syed Khurram Ali Shah.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the NCCIA on the successful operation, saying Pakistan had achieved another important milestone in the fight against global cybercrime.

He praised the agency's professional performance and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening international cooperation against transnational cyber threats.