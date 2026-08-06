The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has postponed the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2026 on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the PM&DC, the entrance examination, originally scheduled for August 16, 2026, will now be held on September 20, 2026.

The council said the decision was taken to ensure the transparent, safe and orderly conduct of the examination.

PM&DC clarified that all other terms, rules and examination arrangements for MDCAT 2026 will remain unchanged despite the revised schedule.

The council advised candidates, parents and educational institutions to stay updated through the PM&DC's official website and other official communication channels for further announcements and instructions.