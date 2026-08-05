The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2026 results.

Students can check their results online through the official BISE Gujranwala website or via SMS using their roll numbers.

How to check BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2026 online





Students can access their results by following these steps:

Visit the official BISE Gujranwala result portal .

. Select "Class 10th Result 2026."

Enter your roll number.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download or print the result for future reference.

How to check the result via SMS





Students without internet access can obtain their results through SMS.

Send your roll number to 800299.

You will receive your result details on your mobile phone shortly.

BISE Gujranwala helpline





Students facing technical issues or requiring assistance can contact the BISE Gujranwala helpline.

Phone: +92 55 9200751-54

Districts under BISE Gujranwala





The Gujranwala Board conducts Matric examinations for students from the following districts: