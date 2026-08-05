The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced the Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2026 results.

A total of 133,019 candidates appeared in the examinations, of whom 96,638 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 72.65%, with girls outperforming boys.

Mehreen Rasool secured the overall first position by scoring 1,190 marks. Faiqa Mehboob secured the second position in the board with 1,188 marks.

Students can check their results online through the official BISE Multan website or via SMS using their roll numbers.

How to check BISE Multan Matric Result 2026 online





Students can access their results by following these steps:

Visit the official BISE Multan result portal.

Select "Class 10th Result 2026."

Enter your roll number.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download or print the result for future reference.

How to check the result via SMS





Students without internet access can obtain their results through SMS.

Send your roll number to 800293.

You will receive your result details on your mobile phone shortly.

BISE Multan helpline





Students facing technical issues or requiring assistance can contact the BISE Multan helpline.

Phone: +92 61 9210125-26

Districts under BISE Multan





The Multan Board conducts Matric examinations for students from the following districts: