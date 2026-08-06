Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is departing for Saudi Arabia today on a high-profile official visit that comes at a critical time for the Gulf region.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, enhancing strategic cooperation, and discussing regional issues, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahead of the prime minister's departure, a high-level meeting was held in Islamabad to review preparations for the visit, according to sources.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed participants on the visit, while members of the delegation accompanying the prime minister also attended the meeting.

The participants reviewed progress on the implementation of various agreements signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and discussed key priorities for the upcoming engagements.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will shortly leave for Saudi Arabia accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Visit to continue until August 8

During the Foreign Office's weekly media briefing, spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia will continue from today until August 8.

He said the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising federal ministers, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is already in Saudi Arabia, will join the Pakistani delegation from Madinah.

The spokesperson added that the deputy prime minister had already spoken with the Saudi foreign minister on July 30 as part of preparations for the visit.

Meetings with Saudi leadership

According to the Foreign Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, areas of mutual interest, economic cooperation, and ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership.

Regional and international developments will also feature prominently in the discussions.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the deputy prime minister, the field marshal, and other members of the Pakistani delegation will also be present during the high-level meetings.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to hold a separate meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz during the visit.

Focus on regional security, Strait of Hormuz

The Foreign Office described the visit as particularly significant in light of ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.

According to Andrabi, Pakistan is working closely with its brotherly countries to help resolve the Strait of Hormuz issue through diplomatic means.

He praised Oman's efforts to reduce tensions in the strategically important waterway, saying Muscat has made "very sincere efforts" to help resolve the dispute.

The spokesperson said the visit is expected to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and expand strategic cooperation between the two countries.

With meetings planned at the highest level and discussions covering bilateral, regional and international issues, the visit underscores the close partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the Gulf.