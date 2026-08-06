The White House and the Pentagon have strongly denied a report claiming President Donald Trump confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over dwindling US missile stockpiles during a meeting at Camp David.

According to The Washington Post, Trump questioned Hegseth over critical shortages of long-range guided missiles and air defence interceptors, expressing frustration that he believed the issue had already been resolved.

The report, citing anonymous sources familiar with the discussion, said concerns over depleted munitions inventories had influenced Trump's decision to delay additional large-scale military strikes against Iran.





It also claimed Hegseth defended himself during the exchange and blamed Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg for not ensuring the president was fully informed about the extent of the shortages.

White House rejects report





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the report as "100% fake news" and insisted no such confrontation took place.

She said she was present at Camp David and described the report as an attempt to undermine Hegseth, adding that President Trump has "the utmost confidence" in the defence secretary.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell also denied the allegations, saying Hegseth had not misled the president about US munitions levels or blamed Feinberg for the situation.

Parnell described the claims regarding depleted stockpiles and internal disagreements as "fictional".

Concerns over missile inventories





The report came amid growing scrutiny of US missile inventories following months of military operations in the Middle East.

It said the United States has expended large numbers of Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot and THAAD air defence interceptors, as well as Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles during the conflict with Iran.

US officials have previously acknowledged that replenishing advanced munitions will take time despite increased production contracts, with some missile systems requiring up to two years to manufacture.

The Pentagon has requested an additional $67 billion from Congress to replenish weapons stockpiles and support military operations, while the administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget includes significant funding for missile production.

Trump dismisses shortage concerns





The White House has also sought to downplay concerns over US weapons inventories.

President Trump has said the United States possesses "far more munitions than anyone in the world" and more than it currently requires, adding that defence manufacturers are expanding production capacity to meet future demand.