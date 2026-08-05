Indian actor Sunny Deol has said he does not wish to speak negatively about Pakistan ahead of the release of his upcoming film Batwara 1947.

Speaking about the neighbouring country, the 'Singh Saab the Great' actor said India and Pakistan share a common history and that he did not want to make negative remarks.

Recalling his father Dharmendra's words, Deol said India was like their mother, while Pakistan was like their aunt, or 'maasi'.

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He said the two countries were once one and remained connected in many ways.

"We do not speak about sentiments because the whole country was once one. As my father used to say, this is my mother and that is my aunt. We are all connected somewhere or other," he said.

Deol also said he did not want to take stories into political matters.

"We are actors and storytellers. We choose stories and make films. We do not take them in a political direction, nor do we want to. That is why I do not want to speak about such matters," he added.