Jordan Football Association President Prince Ali bin Hussein has accused FIFA President Gianni Infantino of using "blackmail" tactics, alleging that FIFA linked potential assistance for Jordan with support for Infantino’s leadership.

In a statement on social media platform X, Bin Hussein claimed that during the World Cup, FIFA representatives verbally suggested that endorsing Infantino "would go a long way" towards helping Jordan’s football association after months of the governing body declining assistance on several issues.

"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now," Bin Hussein said.

"But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that."

FIFA has not responded to the allegations.

Growing opposition against Infantino





The accusation comes as Infantino faces increasing criticism from football officials following the collapse of a controversial proposal to sell a stake in FIFA’s World Cup commercial operations.

Football confederations and national associations reportedly opposed the plan, which FIFA said could have generated billions of dollars to support global football development.

The controversy has also prompted UEFA to confirm that it sent a document preservation letter to FIFA following the failed proposal.

Several senior figures, including FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, have reportedly distanced themselves from the plan.

Jordan raises financial concerns





Bin Hussein, a former FIFA vice president, highlighted several challenges faced by Jordan’s football association, describing it as a small federation operating with a limited budget.

He criticised high ticket prices for fans attending the World Cup in the United States and said some supporters faced difficulties obtaining visas.

He also raised concerns over unpaid prize money from Jordan’s appearance in the 2025 Arab Cup final in Qatar.

"We are being taxed by the US government through FIFA for our participation. Money that should go to players and staff," Bin Hussein said.

He claimed teams based in Canada and Mexico did not face similar costs because Jordan’s matches and training camp were held in the United States.

Jordan’s World Cup debut





Jordan qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history but was eliminated during the group stage.

The Jordan Football Association has also been waiting since December for prize money linked to its run to the Arab Cup final.

Bin Hussein criticised FIFA for highlighting its financial reserves while delaying payments owed to participating teams.