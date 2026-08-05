Police in Oxfordshire have warned the public to remain vigilant after reports of counterfeit £20 King Charles III banknotes were used in payment scams.

According to local police, multiple complaints were received from Chipping Norton and the nearby Witney area involving fake polymer £20 notes allegedly used to pay sellers during transactions.

Authorities stressed that King Charles III is not connected to the scam, with counterfeiters simply reproducing the design of the new Bank of England banknotes.

Police issue fraud warning





Following the reports, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Wesley Smith urged members of the public not to use suspected counterfeit notes.

"If you believe you have been given counterfeit bank notes, do not attempt to spend them," Smith said.

She advised victims to report incidents to Report Fraud by providing as much information as possible about the suspect, including vehicle details, the location and time of the transaction.

Police also encouraged residents to share the warning with family and friends to help prevent further fraud.

How to spot fake notes





Police highlighted several features that may help identify counterfeit £20 polymer notes:

The vertical holographic security strip on genuine Bank of England notes is smooth, while counterfeit versions may have raised edges.

Genuine banknotes have a unique serial number, whereas many fake notes reportedly carried identical serial numbers.

Anyone receiving a suspicious note should avoid using it and report it to the relevant authorities.

Online payments recommended





Police said online banking remains one of the safest methods for sending and receiving payments, reducing the risk of accepting counterfeit cash during private sales.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incidents and have urged anyone with information to contact the appropriate fraud reporting services.