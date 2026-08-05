Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made an emotional appearance on the reality show Alliance, where he reunited with his younger brother Sohail Khan and offered heartfelt advice about moving on after divorce.

During the episode, Salman spoke candidly about Sohail's relationship with his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, whose recent appearance on the show sparked discussion among viewers.

Referring to Seema's earlier interviews describing their marriage as "toxic," Salman acknowledged that relationships often go through difficult periods.

"You are taking some blame onto you. I understand that you would not say that it was mutual. I saw some interviews saying as a couple it was toxic, we had fights and all," Salman told his brother.

He added that disagreements are common in every marriage.

"Every couple has fights. It's for you to stick in it or to leave. I know as a brother what we say: you tried your best, and she also, but then circumstances were not in your favour," he said.

'Move on now'





Salman also reflected on how Sohail and Seema's relationship gradually deteriorated despite efforts to save it.

"You tried as hard as you could, and you know it all started with one picture, and it kept on escalating, and it reached a place where you couldn't stop," he said.

Encouraging his brother to embrace a new chapter in life, Salman advised, "Start dating someone now, move on now."

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh married in 1998 and ended their marriage in 2022 after more than two decades together.

The former couple continue to co-parent their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.