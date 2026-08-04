A Pakistan Army commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Shahid Ali, was injured in a blast during an intelligence-based operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in Tirah, but he kept the morale of his troops high and ensured the continuation of the operation.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Lieutenant Colonel Shahid Ali showed exceptional courage, determination and professional commitment. He continued to encourage his soldiers and maintained the progress of the operation.

The incident is another example of the dedication, bravery, leadership and sense of duty displayed by Pakistan Army officers and soldiers, who remain steadfast in defending national security during difficult circumstances.

Fitna-ul-Khawarij cannot achieve its objectives through fear, violence and cowardly attacks. The support of the nation, professional capabilities of security forces and sacrifices of soldiers will ensure the failure of every such attempt.

The Pakistan Army remains committed to peace, stability and the protection of the people. The struggle against terrorism will continue with full determination until its complete elimination.