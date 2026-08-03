Supreme Court Justice Musarat Hilali will retire from office on August 7, with the apex court set to hold a full court reference in her honour on the same day.

The Supreme Court Registrar's Office has formally announced the farewell ceremony.

Justice Hilali is scheduled to retire from the Supreme Court of Pakistan on August 7, marking the conclusion of her tenure as a judge of the country's highest court.

The Registrar's Office of the Supreme Court has issued a formal notification confirming that the full court reference will be held on August 7.

The ceremony is a longstanding judicial tradition observed to recognise the services and contributions of retiring judges.

Judges and lawyers to attend farewell

The full court reference will be attended by judges of the Supreme Court as well as members of the legal fraternity, including senior lawyers.

The event will provide an opportunity for the judiciary and legal community to pay tribute to Justice Musarat Hilali's contributions to Pakistan's judicial system before her retirement.