The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has invited applications for the Central Superior Services (CSS) MCQ-based Preliminary Examination, announcing August 20 as the deadline for online applications.

The commission has also confirmed that the preliminary test will be held nationwide on September 27.

The Federal Public Service Commission has officially opened the application process for the CSS MCQ-based Preliminary Examination.

According to the FPSC, candidates can submit their online applications until August 20, after which no applications will be accepted for the preliminary examination.

Preliminary test on Sept 27

The commission announced that the CSS MCQ-based Preliminary Examination will take place on September 27.

The screening test will be conducted in 19 cities across Pakistan, allowing candidates from different regions to appear at their preferred examination centres.

The FPSC said applicants will be allowed to select the examination centre of their choice while submitting their online applications. However, the commission clarified that once a centre has been selected, it cannot be changed after the application is submitted.

Passing preliminary test mandatory

According to the FPSC, qualifying the MCQ-based preliminary examination is compulsory for candidates wishing to appear in the CSS main written examination.

The preliminary test serves as a screening stage, and only successful candidates will be eligible to proceed to the next phase of the competitive examination.

The commission also reiterated the eligibility criteria for aspiring civil servants.

Candidates applying for the CSS examination must possess at least a Second Division Bachelor's degree, which is the minimum educational qualification required to appear in the examination.