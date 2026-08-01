UEFA has said it has "lost confidence" in FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the world football governing body abandoned its controversial proposal to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors.

The statement came after Infantino announced on Saturday that FIFA had withdrawn the investment plan following widespread opposition and threats of a boycott from several football confederations.

UEFA welcomed the decision, describing it as "a victory for the whole game", but said the episode had undermined confidence in FIFA's leadership.

"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," UEFA said in a statement.

The organisation also referred to Infantino's 2016 election campaign, recalling his pledge to make FIFA more transparent.

"When Gianni Infantino asked for the trust and the votes of FIFA's member associations to elect him as their president in 2016, he said: 'Of course we have to be transparent,'" UEFA said, accusing him of failing to honour that commitment.

Investment plan sparks backlash





The proposed plan reportedly offered each of FIFA's 211 member associations $40 million in exchange for supporting private investment in FIFA competitions, including the men's and women's World Cups.

UEFA strongly opposed the proposal, arguing that football "is not FIFA's to sell", and warned it would boycott future World Cups if the plan moved forward.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Concacaf also voiced support for UEFA's position.

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour later said the organisation's administration had been "deceived" regarding aspects of the project.

Senior FIFA adviser Carlos Cordeiro subsequently resigned, describing the proposal as "a bad deal for football" that would have "mortgaged football's future".

Infantino eyes another term





Infantino, who was first elected FIFA president in 2016 after defeating Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, is expected to seek another term.

FIFA's next presidential election will take place at the organisation's 77th Congress in Morocco next March, with candidates required to submit their nominations by November 18.