Iran has sharply condemned the United States over the reported attack on residential areas in Qeshm, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf accusing Washington of committing repeated crimes against civilians and warning that it "will pay the price."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf strongly accused the United States following the reported attack on civilian homes in Qeshm.

In his statement, Ghalibaf said the United States "soils its hands with a new crime every day," alleging that the attack on residential homes in Qeshm was another example of what he described as continued aggression against civilians.

Linked to Minab, Lamerd incidents

Ghalibaf said the reported attack on civilian homes in Qeshm was a continuation of earlier incidents in Minab and Lamerd.

He described the attacks on residential areas as part of a pattern of violence, alleging that innocent civilians had once again become the victims of the conflict.

Iran warns US will 'pay the price'

The speaker said the United States had become accustomed to responding to setbacks on the battlefield by "spilling the blood of the innocent."

He warned that America "will pay the price" for the alleged attack, adding that those responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians would face consequences.

The remarks reflect Iran's latest strong reaction against the United States over the reported Qeshm attack.

Iranian officials have continued to condemn the incident, with Ghalibaf reiterating that attacks on civilians are unacceptable and holding the United States responsible for what he described as ongoing crimes against innocent people.