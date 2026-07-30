The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced Pakistan's first-ever four-year Hajj policy covering 2027 to 2030, introducing a digital waiting list, flexible booking options, and installment-based payments.

The new framework aims to improve planning while giving intending pilgrims greater control over when they perform Hajj.

For the first time, the federal government has introduced a long-term Hajj policy spanning 2027 to 2030. The policy shifts to a digital waiting list system operating on a first-come, first-served basis, enabling intending pilgrims to secure their place years in advance.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the long-term policy is designed to improve planning in line with Saudi Arabia's Hajj timelines and ensure more organized arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.

Pilgrims can choose preferred Hajj year

One of the key features of the new policy is the flexibility it offers registered pilgrims. Applicants will be able to choose the year in which they wish to perform Hajj by depositing 10% of the estimated Hajj cost at the time of registration.

Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yousuf said pilgrims will be allowed to complete the remaining payments in installments, making it easier for families to plan financially.

He added that the deposited amount will be maintained in a Shariah-compliant account, allowing pilgrims to earn profit on their savings while waiting for their selected Hajj year.

The minister explained that once registered, applicants would select their preferred year through the digital waiting list, and the process would continue on an ongoing basis.

Digital system to improve Hajj management

The ministry said registration will be conducted entirely through a digital waiting list system.

Pilgrims will also receive digital training covering the use of mobile services, emergency response procedures, and awareness of Saudi Arabian laws and regulations before departure.

Officials said the technology-driven approach is intended to improve preparation and enhance the overall Hajj experience.

Multiple Hajj packages to be introduced

Under the new policy, the government will introduce multiple Hajj packages of varying durations to provide greater flexibility for pilgrims.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs also plans to sign three- to four-year contracts for accommodation, transport, catering, air travel, and baggage handling to improve services and achieve better long-term planning.

Religious Affairs Secretary Abrar Ahmed said this is the first time Pakistan has introduced a Hajj policy extending beyond one year. He said advance planning is essential to align with Saudi Arabia's timelines and will help improve logistical arrangements and overall organization.

Govt, private Hajj quotas finalised

The new policy also outlines the distribution of Hajj quotas between government and private operators.

Under the framework:

60% of the Hajj quota will remain under the government scheme.

40% will be allocated to the private Hajj scheme.

The ministry has also made it mandatory for private Hajj operators to establish an online portal, while introducing monitoring and auditing mechanisms to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

Hajj expenses continue to rise

Alongside the policy announcement, the ministry highlighted the steady increase in Hajj expenses over recent years.

According to official figures:

2022: Hajj cost approximately Rs850,000.

2023: Hajj cost increased to around Rs1.11 million.

2024: The government introduced long and short Hajj packages. Long Hajj lasted around 40 days, while the short package lasted 20 to 25 days. The long package cost around Rs1.075 million, while the short package was approximately Rs1.12 million.

2025: The long Hajj package rose to around Rs1.5 million, while the short package was approximately Rs1.1 million.

2026: The long Hajj package was around Rs1.15 million, while the short package reached approximately Rs1.2 million.

For 2027, the government estimates that the official Hajj scheme will cost between Rs1.2 million and Rs1.3 million.

Overall, Hajj expenses have increased by more than Rs300,000 over the past five years.

Officials say the long-term policy is intended to make Pakistan's Hajj management system more predictable, transparent, and efficient.

By allowing early registration, installment payments, profit on deposited funds, digital training, and long-term service contracts, the government hopes to provide pilgrims with a more organized and convenient Hajj experience while strengthening oversight of both government and private Hajj operations.