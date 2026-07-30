The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, has announced the SSC Part I (9th) and SSC Part II (10th) Annual Examination Results 2026.

Students from armed forces educational institutions dominated the merit list in the Science group, while the Federal Education Minister called for further improvements in the quality of education across the country.

The federal board officially declared the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2026 during a ceremony attended by Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The results showed a significant difference in pass percentages between the two classes, with Class 10 recording a much higher success rate than Class 9.

According to the board:

SSC Part I (9th Class): 150,077 candidates were registered, while 88,646 students passed, resulting in a 59.77% pass rate.

SSC Part II (10th Class): Out of 141,653 registered candidates, 128,070 students passed, producing a record 91.33% success rate.

Forces institutions secure top positions

Students from armed forces educational institutions secured all top three positions in the Science Group, while no student from federal government educational institutions managed to secure a top position.

The Science Group toppers are:

Position Student Institution Marks First Ofira Ijaz Army Public School, Rawalpindi Cantt 1,089 Second Amna Noman Army Public Institute of Sciences, Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir 1,088 Third Huzaifa Haider Fazaia Inter College, Khanna Road, Rawalpindi 1,086

Humanities Group merit list

The Federal Board also announced the top performers in the Humanities Group.

The position holders are:

Position Student Institution/Location Marks First Fatima Zahra Wah Cantt 1,037 Second Manal Zahid DHA Lahore Cantt 1,031 Third Anisa Nisar Dubai, UAE 1,089

Minister calls for improving quality of education

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated the successful students, their parents, and teachers. He emphasized the need to improve the quality of education and make the federal education system a model for the rest of Pakistan.

The minister said that both education and the methods of delivering education are rapidly changing around the world, making it essential for Pakistan to adapt accordingly.

He added that knowledge is a valuable legacy and stressed the importance of cultivating a passion for learning among students.

Siddiqui said educational institutions must provide an environment that prepares students to face future challenges. He stressed that schools should focus not only on academic excellence but also on equipping the younger generation with the skills needed in an evolving world.

Toppers share secret to success

Humanities Group topper Fatima Zahra credited her achievement to the support of her parents, teachers, principal, and younger sister.

She said consistent hard work always brings rewards, adding that Allah rewards those who remain dedicated to their goals.

Second-position holder Manal Zahid encouraged students who feel discouraged about achieving top positions.

She advised students to work hard with the right strategy and consistency, saying determination can help anyone reach the top.

The announcement of the FBISE results highlighted both academic excellence and the continued strong performance of military-run educational institutions in the Science Group.

At the same time, education officials emphasized the importance of strengthening the federal education system so that students across all institutions receive equal opportunities to excel in the years ahead.