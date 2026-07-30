An estimated 9,800 people across Germany have ​died so far this ‌year due to heat-related causes, said Germany's RKI health body ​in its weekly report ​on Thursday, as temperatures of ⁠more than 40 degrees ​Celsius are expected to hit ​several regions.

The largest proportion of heat-related deaths occurs in the age ​group of 75 and ​older, RKI said.

The mortality rate rises ‌significantly ⁠during weeks with average temperatures over 20 degrees Celsius, according to the institute.

"Consequently, ​we anticipate ​that ⁠heatwaves occurring this summer will similarly lead ​to increased mortality," it ​added.

In ⁠June, Germany already experienced a record-breaking heatwave with temperatures ⁠of ​40 degrees or ​more in many regions.