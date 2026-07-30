FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina following a series of incidents during the 2026 World Cup, including a post-match clash with Spain after the final and the display of a political banner after the semifinal victory over England.

Argentina players Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina were charged over their involvement in the confrontation with Spain players moments after Spain's 1-0 win in the World Cup final on July 19.

Paredes faces three charges of assault, while Molina faces two assault charges. Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala has also been charged over alleged involvement in the incident.

FIFA's disciplinary list also includes charges related to "discriminatory chants and gestures" by Argentina supporters, alleged assault by an assistant coach and objects thrown by spectators during several matches.

Falklands banner controversy





Argentina's football federation is also facing disciplinary action after players displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" — meaning "The Malvinas are Argentine" — following their semifinal win over England.

Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as the Malvinas. The islands were invaded by Argentina in 1982 under the country's military dictatorship, leading to a 10-week war that ended with a British victory.

British officials had called on FIFA to investigate the incident. FIFA said the charge relates to "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature."

Players from both teams charged





FIFA also charged Argentina's Thiago Almada and Spain's Gavi with unsporting behaviour linked to the final confrontation.

The football governing body said all individuals and organisations involved had been given the opportunity to present their positions before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee makes a final decision.

The outcome of the cases could result in sanctions against players, officials or the Argentine football federation.