Warner Bros. Discovery has sued Amazon, alleging it unlawfully recruited HBO executives under contract and encouraged them to breach employment agreements.

According to the lawsuit, filed this week, Amazon engaged in interference with contractual relations, breach of contract and unfair competition by attempting to recruit Warner Bros. Discovery employees whose fixed-term contracts had not expired.

The complaint alleges Amazon had been "hurriedly seeking to pirate away a number of contracted employees," including Pia Barlow, a former HBO Max marketing executive who recently joined Amazon MGM Studios.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Barlow's employment agreement was valid until October 31, 2027, and alleged Amazon knowingly encouraged her to violate the contract.

The lawsuit also claims Amazon attempted to recruit another Warner Bros. Discovery executive, believed to be HBO programming executive Francesca Orsi, whose contract reportedly runs through December 2027. According to the filing, Orsi ultimately remained with Warner Bros.

In court documents, Warner Bros. accused Amazon of acting in "blatant disregard" of California law.

"Amazon has gone rogue by attempting to induce employees with term employment agreements to breach those agreements with impunity," the lawsuit states.

The company further alleged Amazon assured employees it would defend and indemnify them against any legal consequences arising from breaking their contracts.

The legal battle is expected to reignite debate over whether fixed-term employment agreements remain enforceable under California law, where employee mobility is generally protected.

The lawsuit comes as Warner Bros. Discovery navigates broader corporate changes, including a proposed acquisition by Paramount that has been delayed for several months.