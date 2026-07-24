Argentina defender Nicolás Otamendi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a distinguished 17-year career following his country's World Cup final defeat to Spain.

The 38-year-old centre-back confirmed his decision in an emotional message on Instagram after Argentina lost 2-1 to Spain in extra time in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Otamendi entered the match during the first half after Lisandro Martínez suffered a thigh injury, making what proved to be his final appearance for the national team.

"Today I have to write the most difficult words of my career. As fate would have it, my last match was a World Cup final," Otamendi wrote.

"It wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm leaving with my head held high, knowing that this team gave it their all right up to the very last second."

He also thanked Argentina for allowing him to fulfil his dream of becoming a world champion.

Otamendi earned his 139th international cap, having made his senior debut under Diego Maradona in May 2009.

During his international career, the former Manchester City defender won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles, becoming one of Argentina's most experienced defenders.

His retirement comes amid uncertainty surrounding Argentina following the World Cup final defeat, with captain Lionel Messi yet to confirm his international future and head coach Lionel Scaloni also hinting he could step down.