The US House of Representatives narrowly passed its version of a massive defense policy bill on ‌Wednesday, despite Democrats' concerns about its huge price tag, the Iran war and a provision that would boost Pentagon ties to Israel.

The fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which authorizes an unprecedented $1.15 trillion in spending for the military, passed the House by 216 to ​212.

The vote was largely along party lines, as all but seven Republicans voted in favor of the measure ​and all but six Democrats voted against.

Democrats objected to the huge amount of money being authorized ⁠for the Pentagon, at a time when President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are slashing spending on social programs.

They ​also object to the ongoing and deeply unpopular war with Iran, which the Pentagon said has cost the US $37.5 billion so far.

Republicans ​said the trillion-dollar spending is essential to support the military as it wages war in Iran, fund defense systems development and equipment purchases and provide benefits for the troops like raises of up to 7% and construction for barracks and family housing.

Another measure that worried Democrats ​was a provision that would substantially expand military technology cooperation between the United States and Israel, despite calls from many ​Americans - particularly on the left - to roll back US support for Israel over concern about the heavy toll on Palestinian civilians of its ‌attacks ⁠in Gaza.

In 2026, 'must-pass' bill may not pass

Historically seen by both parties as "must-pass legislation," the NDAA is one of the few major bills that always gets through Congress, having become law for 65 straight years.

This year's bill faces major challenges, given deep partisan divisions within Congress on issues ranging from the massive size of the military budget, to the Iran war, aid to ​Israel and Ukraine and "culture war" ​causes like the treatment ⁠of transgender troops.

The fiscal 2027 NDAA's fate was also complicated because Republicans voted to attach it to the "SAVE America Act," Trump-backed legislation to tighten restrictions on voting, before sending it to ​the Senate. The impact of that decision on the NDAA's fate was unclear, given that ​there are ⁠not enough votes in the Senate to pass the voting law.

Senate Democrats blocked the Senate's version of the NDAA last week. The chamber's Republican leaders have pledged to try again to advance the bill before leaving Washington for their August recess.

It is early in ⁠the NDAA ​process.

Each year, the House and Senate pass their own versions of the ​NDAA, before Armed Services committee negotiators agree on compromise version that then comes up for a vote in each chamber.

If the compromise version passes, it would ​be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.