Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a dual-camera system on the rear, marking a notable change from previous Fold models that featured triple-camera arrays.

The move reflects Samsung's broader strategy of making its flagship foldable slimmer and lighter while maintaining photography performance for everyday users.

Although the number of rear cameras has been reduced, Samsung says the Fold 8 continues to deliver flagship-level imaging through improved sensors and advanced AI-powered image processing.

The dual-camera setup is expected to handle a wide range of photography scenarios, including landscape shots, portraits and low-light photography, while benefiting from Samsung's latest computational photography features.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 also retains its versatile foldable form factor, allowing users to preview photos on the cover display, use Flex Mode for hands-free photography and capture high-quality selfies using the rear cameras.

Samsung has focused much of the Fold 8's redesign on reducing weight and thickness, with the simplified camera module contributing to a more streamlined profile.

The company positions the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as a premium productivity device that combines multitasking features with flagship performance, artificial intelligence capabilities and an improved foldable design.