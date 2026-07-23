Publisher 2K has officially announced that NBA 2K27 will launch worldwide on September 4, 2026, with early access available a week earlier for players who purchase select premium editions.

Fans who buy the Deluxe Edition or Ultra Edition will be able to start playing from August 28, giving them seven days of early access before the global release.

Cover athletes revealed





NBA 2K27 features three basketball stars across its different editions:

Standard Edition: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Deluxe Edition: Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

Ultra Edition: Derrick Rose (former NBA MVP)

Commenting on the selection, Zak Armitage, Senior Vice President of NBA 2K, said the three athletes represent different journeys but share a passion for the game.

"Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game."



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Platforms and pricing





NBA 2K27 will be available on:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (Steam)

Nintendo Switch 2

Pricing has been confirmed as:

Standard Edition: $69.99

Deluxe Edition: $99.99

Ultra Edition: $149.99 (limited availability)

Pre-order bonuses





Players who pre-order the Deluxe or Ultra editions will receive additional in-game rewards, including:

Virtual Currency (VC)

Skill boosts

Exclusive MyCAREER content

MyTEAM player cards

2K also confirmed that the game's first official gameplay trailer will be released on July 28, offering fans a closer look at this year's gameplay improvements and new features.