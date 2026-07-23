Angelina Jolie is reportedly focused on healing rather than conflict after her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt filed a legal petition to remove Brad Pitt's surname from her name shortly after turning 18.

According to Page Six, a source close to the actress said Jolie has remained calm amid the family's ongoing legal and personal developments.

"Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal," the source said.

The insider added that if the public knew the full story, there would be greater understanding of the children's decisions.

"The fact they aren't speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency."

Vivienne files legal name change





Vivienne submitted paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 20, requesting that her legal name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Court documents reportedly state that the reason for the name change is "personal."

Her middle name, Marcheline, honours Angelina Jolie's late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 following a battle with ovarian and breast cancer.

Latest development in family split





Vivienne's filing is the latest chapter in the long-running family rift following Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's separation.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, and the former Hollywood couple officially finalised their divorce in December 2024, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings.

The former spouses share six children:

Maddox, 24

Pax, 22

Zahara, 21

Shiloh, 19

Twins Knox and Vivienne, 18

Other siblings have also dropped 'Pitt'





Vivienne is not the first of the Jolie-Pitt children to remove Brad Pitt's surname.

Shiloh legally dropped "Pitt" in May 2024 after turning 18.

Maddox reportedly filed paperwork in May 2026 to remove the surname and has already been using "Maddox Jolie" professionally.

Zahara filed her own legal name-change request on June 9, seeking to become Zahara Jolie.

Knox reportedly used the name "Knox Jolie" during his high school graduation ceremony.

According to Page Six, Pax continues to maintain a relationship with members of Brad Pit