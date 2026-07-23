Apple is reportedly planning one of its biggest Mac refresh cycles in years, with nearly a dozen new Mac models expected to arrive between late 2026 and the end of 2027, according to a leaked product roadmap.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple intends to update virtually every Mac in its lineup, although some launches could be delayed due to supply chain constraints, particularly around memory components.

MacBook Pro and iMac first in line





The first wave of releases is expected later this year and could include:

A new 14-inch entry-level MacBook Pro powered by Apple's M6 chip

Two refreshed iMac models, marking the desktop's first major update in nearly two years

The entry-level MacBook Pro is expected to retain its current design while receiving performance improvements through Apple's latest silicon.

OLED MacBook Pro on the horizon





Apple is also reportedly testing redesigned MacBook Pro models featuring OLED displays, powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

The machines are believed to be running macOS 27.1 internally, suggesting a launch in late 2026 or early 2027.

More Mac upgrades planned for 2027





According to the report, Apple is also preparing:

Updated MacBook Air models with newer Apple silicon

A second-generation MacBook Neo featuring an A19 Pro chip, increased memory and new colour options

A refreshed entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M7 processor

High-end MacBook Pro models powered by M7 Pro and M7 Max chips before the end of 2027

The report adds that an OLED MacBook Air is unlikely to arrive before 2028.

Mac mini and Mac Studio plans remain uncertain

Apple is also said to be developing:

A new Mac mini with M5 Pro and M6 chips

Updated Mac Studio models powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors

However, Bloomberg notes that final hardware configurations remain dependent on global memory supply conditions.

OLED expansion continues





Looking further ahead, Apple is reportedly developing an OLED iMac, using display technology similar to that expected for future MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad mini models.

Price concerns remain





While the roadmap suggests significant hardware upgrades, pricing remains a concern for consumers after Apple recently increased prices across several Mac models.

Industry observers believe entry-level products such as the MacBook Air and MacBook Neo will be key to attracting mainstream buyers, provided Apple avoids further price hikes.

Apple has not officially confirmed any of the reported products or launch timelines.