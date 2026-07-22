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Bodies of 4 fallen US soldiers killed in Iranian attacks return homeMSC Diletta leaves Karachi port for UAEPetrol price rises by Rs6.39 per litre, diesel by Rs7.83NDMA forecasts heavy monsoon rains from July 22 to 24Pakistan, Asean reaffirm longstanding partnershipRafique urges voters to support PML-N candidates in AJK pollsPutin says Russian economy remains stable despite external pressureBeijing urges Washington to fully adhere to ‘one-China principle’Three people injured in Dasu blast: PolicePetrol pump owners withdraw strike call after assurance from govt

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