Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has expressed support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and student protesters, urging the Indian government to begin meaningful dialogue while appealing to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, Zinta said she hoped the government would engage with Wangchuk and student bodies before his health deteriorated further.

"I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight," she wrote.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star added that Wangchuk and the students were fighting for the future of India's youth and education system.

"My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind," she added.

Her remarks come after Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar on July 18 following concerns over his deteriorating health during an indefinite hunger strike.

The development also follows clashes between police and protesters on July 20, when security forces used batons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also expressed support for the student-led movement and participated in the protest march.