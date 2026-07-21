Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against the alleged police crackdown on students demonstrating over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior party leaders, marched towards the Prime Minister's residence after assembling at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg.

The protest, led by Congress leaders, culminated in a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, where police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel detained Rahul Gandhi and other party members.

Amid the standoff, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh arrived at the protest site after being deputed by the government to hear the Opposition's concerns. He held discussions with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders as they pressed their demands.





The Congress accused the central government of being "insincere and insensitive" towards students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak and criticised the police for using excessive force against demonstrators.

Visuals from the protest showed Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, DK Shivakumar and several other senior Congress leaders participating in the dharna before the detentions.

Political observers viewed the government's decision to send Dr Jitendra Singh to the protest venue as an effort to open dialogue with the Opposition amid escalating political tensions.

The demonstration followed Monday's "Chalo Sansad" march organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and a separate foot march by Samajwadi Party MPs from Parliament to Jantar Mantar, both demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leak.

The issue also disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha, where Congress lawmakers sought an urgent discussion on the alleged lathi charge and use of tear gas against student protesters. Repeated protests forced the House to adjourn for the day.

"We have marched to PM Modi's house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.