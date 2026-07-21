Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Azad Kashmir, where a cloudburst in Neelum Valley has destroyed homes, damaged crops and triggered severe flooding.

Landslides have also disrupted transport, while rescue teams remain on high alert as more rain is forecast through July 25.

A powerful cloudburst struck Salkhla Nallah, on the outskirts of Athmuqam in Neelum Valley, triggering severe flooding that caused widespread destruction.

According to rescue officials, four residential houses were completely destroyed in the flash flood, while several nearby homes sustained partial damage. The cloudburst also disrupted the area's water supply, leaving residents facing additional hardship.

Crops, bridges, motorcycles swept away

The flooding caused extensive damage to agricultural land, standing crops and fruit orchards in the affected area.

Rescue authorities said floodwaters also swept away several bridges and two motorcycles, highlighting the force of the raging torrent through Salkhla Nallah.

Landslides disrupt Neelum Highway

Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered landslides at multiple locations across Neelum Valley, significantly affecting traffic on the Neelum Highway.

Authorities said the highway has been impacted by falling debris, making travel difficult as rescue and road clearance operations continue.

Also Read: Monsoon havoc across Pakistan: 12 dead in KP, cities flooded

Following the cloudburst, Pak Army personnel, including the local commanding officer and soldiers, joined Rescue 1122 teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Emergency teams are assisting affected families, assessing damage and working to restore access to isolated communities.

Administration issues emergency alert

The local administration has placed all relevant departments on high alert to respond swiftly to the evolving emergency.

Officials continue to monitor the flood situation closely while coordinating rescue and relief efforts across Neelum Valley.

Vehicle falls into Neelum River

In a separate incident near Kahuri on the Neelum Highway, a vehicle plunged into the Neelum River after being struck by a landslide.

Rescue teams managed to save one person, while two others remain missing. A search operation is currently underway to locate the missing passengers.

Also Read: Pakistan flash flood alert: Rising river, landslide warnings issued

Intermittent rainfall continues in several parts of Azad Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, raising concerns over additional landslides and flash floods.

Authorities said the Neelum Highway has been closed at various locations due to rain-triggered landslides, while electricity and telephone services have been disrupted in many areas.

More heavy rainfall expected until July 25

Weather authorities have forecast continued heavy rainfall across Azad Kashmir until July 25, increasing the risk of further flooding, landslides and infrastructure damage.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions issued by local authorities as rescue teams remain deployed across affected areas.