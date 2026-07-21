Pop icon Atif Aslam has sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a surprise teaser reel on Instagram, first real glimpse of his upcoming comeback album, 'Subah Aye Na'.

The teaser followed Atif's on-stage announcement at London's sold-out O2 Arena, captioned: 'Can't wait to play the new album for all of you.'"

The reel landed on his page with zero warning, catching fans completely off guard less than a day after the album's tracklist first went public. Within hours, comment sections lit up with fans gushing over the long-awaited return of the Aadat hitmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

'Subah Aye Na' marks Aslam's first full-length studio album in a staggering 18 years. His last, 'Meri Kahani', came out all the way back in 2008. The record will feature eight brand-new tracks:

1. Subah Aye Na

2. Safar Mein Hoon

3. Ishq

4. Let's Have Some Fun

5. Sunn Sajna

6. Hoon Ishq Mein

7. Chaar Yaar

8. Sachey Wadey

The album cover and tracklist were first unveiled on Instagram, and now the freshly dropped teaser reel is only fueling more anticipation, with fans speculating over which song might get released as the lead single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The upcoming album represents a new chapter in Atif Aslam’s musical journey and follows his previous studio album 'Meri Kahani', released in 2008. That album featured several popular tracks, including “Tere Bin”, “Kaun Tha” and “Kinara”, which became fan favorites.

He's lent his voice to a string of iconic film songs, hits like Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeena Jeena, Pehli Nazar Mein, Dil Diyan Gallan, Tu Jaane Na, and O Saathi among them. That range across genres is a big part of why he's remained a fixture in the industry for over 20 years.