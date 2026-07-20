The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Monday announced the first revision in petroleum prices under a newly introduced daily pricing mechanism, raising the price of high-speed diesel while marginally reducing petrol.

According to a notification, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs5.71 per litre to Rs360.06 per litre, while petrol was reduced by Rs0.35 per litre to Rs315.80 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect from July 21.

Also Read: Pakistan starts daily petrol, diesel updates from today

The announcement came hours after the government introduced a new daily pricing mechanism for petroleum products, replacing the previous system of periodic revisions.

Under the new framework, OGRA will determine and publish ex-depot prices of petrol and high-speed diesel every day without requiring prior approval from the federal government.

The move marks a major shift toward a more market-driven fuel pricing mechanism, reducing the government's direct role in setting retail petroleum prices.