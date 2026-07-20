The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named New Zealand fast bowler Nathan Smith and England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge as its Men's and Women's Players of the Month for June 2026.

Smith earned the men's award following a superb Test series against England, where he played a pivotal role in New Zealand's memorable 2-1 series victory in the ICC World Test Championship.

The 28-year-old beat India captain Shubman Gill and Bangladesh all-rounder Mossadek Hossain to claim the honour.

Smith finished the series as the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets at an average of 23.00 and was named Player of the Series.

His standout display came in the opening Test at Lord's, where he recorded career-best innings figures of 6/70 and match figures of nine wickets despite New Zealand losing the match.

He continued to deliver crucial performances in the remaining Tests, helping the Black Caps recover to seal a famous comeback series win.

Reacting to the award, Smith said he was honoured by the recognition.

"This is really special. It was a great tour of England for the boys, and it's nice to receive this recognition while contributing to a series win."

He added that injuries within New Zealand's pace attack required him to shoulder greater responsibility with the new ball.

Wyatt-Hodge shines at Women's T20 World Cup





England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge was named the ICC Women's Player of the Month after an outstanding start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old topped the tournament's run-scoring charts during the league stage, including an unbeaten 105 off 62 balls against Sri Lanka and 89 not out off 53 deliveries against defending champions New Zealand.

She was named Player of the Match in both victories.

Wyatt-Hodge beat Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce and India spinner Sree Charani to win the award.

She described the recognition as a special honour.

"I'm delighted to win the ICC Player of the Month award, especially since it came for performances at a World Cup on home soil."

Wyatt-Hodge said although England narrowly missed lifting the trophy, reaching the final at Lord's remained a memorable achievement and expressed hope that the tournament would inspire more young people to take up cricket.

The monthly winners were selected through a combination of votes from registered cricket fans worldwide and an independent panel comprising former international players and media representatives.