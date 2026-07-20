Lionel Messi walked off the field in tears after Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, a heartbreaking ending that has raised fresh questions over whether the football icon has played his final match for his country.

Spain’s Ferran Torres scored just 37 seconds into the second period of extra time to secure La Roja’s second FIFA World Cup title, ending Argentina’s hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the men’s World Cup crown.

After 120 tense minutes, substitute Ferran Torres produced the decisive moment, firing Spain to a 1-0 victory over the defending champions.

The defeat denied Argentina consecutive World Cup titles after their triumph in Qatar 2022 and cemented Spain’s place as the new powerhouse of international football.

Spain also became the first country in history to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles.

Messi leaves pitch in tears

As Spain celebrated lifting the trophy, Messi struggled to contain his emotions.

The 39-year-old received his runners-up medal before walking toward the Argentina supporters, where television cameras captured him breaking down in tears.

He later stood alongside his teammates watching Spain’s celebrations before leaving the field with his shoulders slumped and his head bowed.

Also Read: Spain win FIFA World Cup 2026 after extra-time victory over Argentina

Earlier, after the final whistle, Messi dropped to the turf with his hands behind him, staring into the distance as the magnitude of the defeat sank in.

When Spain formed a guard of honour for Argentina’s players during the medal ceremony, Messi attempted to smile but could not hide his disappointment. Several Spanish players patted him on the back and chest in a gesture of respect before he quietly walked away.

International future remains uncertain

The defeat has intensified speculation that the World Cup final could mark the end of Messi’s extraordinary international career.

Before the tournament, Messi had suggested the 2022 World Cup would likely be his last. However, he returned to become the first player in history to appear in six FIFA World Cups.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that he had not yet discussed retirement with his captain. “I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he’s achieved because he’s the best football player ever stepping foot on a pitch,” Scaloni said.

Messi and the rest of the Argentina squad left the stadium without speaking to reporters.

If he retires, Messi would be 42 when the 2030 FIFA World Cup begins and would turn 43 during the tournament.

Final without Messi’s magic

The majority of the 80,663 spectators inside New York New Jersey Stadium had hoped to witness another memorable chapter in Messi’s legendary career.

Instead, Spain’s defensive plan successfully neutralised the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente admitted stopping Messi had been his side’s primary objective. “The first idea was to keep Messi at bay,” he said.

Messi managed only 15 touches during the first half and finished the match with 54 overall.

Known for drifting inside from the right wing before unleashing his trademark left-footed strikes, Messi never found the space to threaten Spain’s goal.

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His passes also failed to connect consistently with teammates, and Argentina were held scoreless in a World Cup match for the first time since 2018.

Although the final ended in disappointment, Messi produced another remarkable World Cup campaign.

He guided Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists throughout the tournament.

The legendary forward became:

The first player to start three FIFA World Cup finals.

The first footballer to play in six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Argentina’s captain in another World Cup final.

The second-highest scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals, before France’s Kylian Mbappé overtook him by scoring twice in the third-place playoff to move onto 22 goals.

The second-highest international goalscorer in men’s football with 125 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 146.

His performances throughout the tournament further strengthened his standing among many fans and experts as the greatest footballer in history, surpassing even Diego Maradona and three-time World Cup winner Pelé.

Career defined by unforgettable moments

Messi’s latest World Cup journey added another memorable chapter to a career already filled with historic achievements.

After leaving European football for Major League Soccer three years ago following four UEFA Champions League titles and 12 league championships with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, many believed his best years were behind him.

Instead, he inspired Argentina back to another World Cup final while producing one of the most productive tournaments of his career.

The final also carried echoes of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when Germany’s Mario Götze came off the bench to score the extra-time winner against Argentina. This time, it was Spain substitute Ferran Torres who delivered the decisive goal.

Spain players console football legend

Despite celebrating their own historic triumph, several Spain players immediately walked over to comfort Messi after the final whistle.

Lamine Yamal embraced match-winner Ferran Torres after the winning goal, while later multiple Spanish players hugged Messi as he processed the defeat.

The scenes highlighted the immense respect the football world continues to hold for the Argentine captain. Following the emotional scenes, tributes flooded social media from football fans, journalists and public figures.

The Argentina national team posted a heartfelt message thanking its captain for his dedication and unforgettable contributions over the past two decades.

Also Read: Mbappé makes history, becomes World Cup's all-time top scorer

Sports journalist Henry Winter wrote that seeing Messi cry was heartbreaking and praised everything he had achieved for football.

Journalist Roy Nemer described Messi’s international career as one of the greatest in history, thanking him for the memories and trophies he delivered for Argentina.

FOX Sports also paid tribute, thanking Messi for "all the magic" if the tournament proved to be his final World Cup.

Fans from around the world echoed similar sentiments, calling him the greatest player ever and thanking him for inspiring generations with his performances.

Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional message

Indian film legend Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to Argentina’s defeat with a heartfelt message for Messi.

Writing on his blog, Bachchan reflected on the end of an era.

“The game… over… Spain the Champions and Messi lost… tears of emotion… sad… but the day comes for every champion. As you turn the corner, you find there are others better than you. Accept the love that came your way… rest in that glory.”

Whether Messi has played his final international match remains unknown. What is certain is that his emotional farewell at New York New Jersey Stadium marked one of the defining moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As Spain celebrated becoming world champions, the football world paused to salute one of the greatest careers the sport has ever witnessed—regardless of whether Messi’s journey in the famous sky-blue and white jersey has truly reached its end.