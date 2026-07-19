American boxer Hannah Rapp died in a traffic accident in Brazos County, Texas, on Saturday morning.

She was 26. Rapp, who challenged for the WBC women's featherweight title in June, was riding her bicycle along a highway when a car passed her, suddenly stopped, reversed, and struck her, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Charles Medina, 31, and charged him with manslaughter. The driver was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center.

"The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken," WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement. "She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family. We share the grief of her loved ones, her team and everyone who knew and supported her throughout her career."

Rapp was born in Yorktown, Indiana. She competed in athletics at Purdue University before moving into boxing. She later relocated to College Station, Texas, and turned professional in 2024 while working full-time as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M.

She began her professional boxing career with a record of 8-0-1 and earned a shot at the WBC women's featherweight title against Tiara Brown in Orlando in June. She lost the contest on a unanimous decision after a determined performance.

Brown paid tribute to Rapp on Instagram, terming her as "the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro". Brown wrote: "When she asked for my autograph, it filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph," "It made me smile. We fought a great fight for the fans from the first bell to the last. It was my honour to share the ring with her."





