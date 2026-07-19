Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday called on Iranians to remain united during US attacks on the country, saying national cohesion was essential to resisting external pressure.

In a social media post, Ghalibaf said unity was critical to Iran's ability to withstand the conflict.

"Insisting on sacred unity is not just a moral or social recommendation, it is rather a necessary condition for victory in the field of struggle against the enemy," he said.

Ghalibaf urged Iranians to follow the guidance of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying public unity should be regarded as part of Iran's broader national resistance.

"We should consider obedience to this religious and national command of the supreme leader of the revolution as an important part of our historical role in this national resistance and in the administration of the country," he said.

His remarks came as hostilities between Iran and the United States continued despite weeks of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

30th MQ-9 Reaper Drone Downed

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the southwestern province of Ahvaz, marking what it said was the fourth such drone downed in the past eight days.

Iranian authorities reportedly said the latest interception brought the number of US MQ-9 drones destroyed since the start of the conflict with the United States and Israel to 30.

The IRGC also claimed that Iran had shot down more than 150 US drones of various types since the war began.

The United States did not immediately comment on the Iranian claims.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted aircraft used by the US military for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strikes. Based on an estimated unit cost of about $34 million in 2024, the claimed losses would exceed $1 billion.