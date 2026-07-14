A Rangers official was martyred and 11 security personnel were injured after armed groups allegedly associated with the banned Joint Action Committee opened fire on civilians and security forces in Rawalakot, authorities said.

Officials described the incident as an attempt to disrupt peace and challenge the writ of the state in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the report, armed groups linked to the banned Joint Action Committee first opened fire on civilians near the Matial Mira Bus Terminal in Rawalakot on the morning of July 14.

Authorities alleged that after attacking the civilian population, the armed groups turned their weapons on police personnel advancing to restore law and order, as well as Rangers personnel who had arrived to assist in the operation.

The attackers reportedly used automatic weapons, modern firearms and ammunition during the assault.

Officials said one Rangers official embraced martyrdom after coming under direct fire from the armed groups.

The report also stated that 11 security personnel were injured during the exchange of fire.

Authorities described the attack as a deliberate attempt to target state institutions while security forces were responding to the situation.

Authorities say attack aimed to incite unrest

According to the report, the objective of the firing was to provoke the public and intensify the ongoing sit-in.

Officials alleged that the violence was part of an effort by the banned Joint Action Committee to undermine peace and stability in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the attack, police continued advancing to restore law and order despite coming under heavy fire from armed groups.

Authorities said a decisive security operation against the armed groups of the banned Joint Action Committee had become inevitable to restore law and order and re-establish the writ of the state in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The report stated that security forces would continue efforts to ensure peace and protect public safety.

Use of modern weapons a form of terrorism

According to experts cited in the report, the alleged use of modern weapons and explosives by the banned Joint Action Committee reflected a planned campaign of terrorism.

They said the sacrifices made by security forces demonstrate that protecting the writ of the state remains essential under all circumstances.

Experts also called for immediate, strict and indiscriminate legal action against all armed groups involved in attacks on state institutions, describing such measures as the need of the hour.