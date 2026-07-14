Iran has declared that the management of the Strait of Hormuz remains a non-negotiable red line, as lawmakers formally introduced legislation aimed at strengthening security and long-term stability in the strategic waterway and the Persian Gulf.

Senior Iranian officials also warned that Tehran’s latest measures were only the beginning, while accusing US President Donald Trump of undermining diplomacy through continued military pressure, a naval blockade and excessive negotiating demands.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said a new bill concerning the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf had been formally submitted to parliament.

“Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the ‘Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf’ bill was formally introduced in Iran’s Parliament,” Azizi wrote in a post on X.

The proposed legislation is aimed at regulating the strategic waterway and strengthening its security and stability.

Azizi did not provide further details about the bill’s provisions or explain what measures lawmakers were considering under the legislation.

Hormuz management remains Iran’s red line

Azizi said Tehran remained firmly committed to defending what it considers its red lines, particularly the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

“We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The senior lawmaker stressed that Iran would not retreat from its position over the waterway, which serves as one of the world’s most important routes for oil and gas shipments.

Also Read: US renews strikes on Iran as tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Azizi also warned Iran’s adversaries that Tehran’s actions had only just begun. “This is just the beginning. Our actions will cause more trouble for our enemies,” he said.

Rezaei calls Hormuz major strategic asset

Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and a military adviser to the country’s supreme leader, described the Strait of Hormuz as one of Iran’s most important strategic assets.

He said the waterway was “more important than dozens of nuclear bombs” because of its value as a deterrent and its role in protecting Iran’s security and national interests.

Also Read: One killed as UAE says Iran struck oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

“The Strait of Hormuz is more important than dozens of nuclear bombs,” Rezaei said, adding that Iran would continue to protect the passage.

His remarks underscored Tehran’s view that control and influence over the waterway provide it with significant strategic leverage during periods of regional tension.

Iran says it will never give up position on Strait of Hormuz





Speaking in a statement, Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akramiani said Tehran would not back down on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances.

"We will never give up our position on the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Akramiani said the waterway could not be reopened through conflict or the use of force, adding that the only path to restoring normal passage was through respect for the rights of the Iranian people.

"The only way to restore the Strait of Hormuz is to respect the rights of the Iranian people," he said.

The spokesperson also reiterated Iran's commitment to retaliate for those killed in the ongoing conflict.

"We are committed to avenging the blood of the Supreme Leader and the martyrs," Akramiani said.





Iran warns Trump, Netanyahu crossed red lines

Commenting on the latest escalation in the region, Rezaei accused US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of crossing Iran’s red lines. He said both leaders “must receive an appropriate response”.

Rezaei argued that Iran was entitled under international law to take what he described as proportionate measures following the assassination of the country’s late supreme leader.

He did not specify what type of response Iran was considering or when further action might be taken.

Trump accused of betraying diplomacy

In a separate statement on X, Rezaei accused Trump of abandoning diplomacy for a third time.

“As predicted, the President of the United States is betraying diplomacy for the third time,” he wrote.

Rezaei said Washington’s continued naval blockade and what he called excessive demands during negotiations demonstrated that the US administration was not genuinely interested in reaching a diplomatic settlement.

Also Read: Trump warns of hitting Iran 'hard'

“By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has once again proven that he is not inclined toward negotiation and is pursuing other objectives,” he said.

The Iranian official’s statement reflected growing distrust between Tehran and Washington as military pressure and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz continue to overshadow diplomatic efforts.