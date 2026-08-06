Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has become the centre of online discussion after unveiling a dramatic dark-themed fashion photoshoot that showcased a striking departure from her usual style.

Widely regarded as one of Pakistan's leading television stars, Sajal has earned praise for her performances and evolving fashion sense over the years. She is currently receiving acclaim for her portrayal of Rabiya in the drama Zanjeerain, where fans have appreciated her natural on-screen appearance.

In her latest editorial shoot, however, the actress embraced a bold gothic-inspired aesthetic, featuring a long black wig, dark makeup and monochrome outfits that gave her an entirely different look.

The transformation quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing mixed opinions about the experimental style.

Social media divided





Many users praised Sajal for confidently experimenting with a high-fashion concept and admired her versatility.

Others compared her appearance to fictional gothic characters such as Wednesday Addams and Mavis from Hotel Transylvania, while some questioned the dramatic makeover after her widely appreciated look in Zanjeerain.

A section of social media users also criticised the styling, saying they preferred the actress's more natural appearance.

Despite the differing opinions, the photoshoot has generated significant online engagement, with fans continuing to debate the actress's latest fashion statement.