A viral image claiming to show actress Zendaya with a baby bump has been debunked after reports confirmed the photograph was generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The image, which circulated widely on social media, appeared to show the Euphoria star taking a stroll with her husband, Tom Holland, while revealing a visibly pregnant belly beneath a crop top.

The photo quickly fuelled speculation that the newlyweds were expecting their first child.

However, reports published on Wednesday said the image was fake and created using AI.

The original photograph was taken in London in 2023 and showed Zendaya with a flat stomach during an outing with Holland. The manipulated version digitally altered her appearance to create the illusion of a baby bump.

The reports also stated that the couple are not expecting a child, despite widespread online rumours.



Real photo





Relationship timeline





Zendaya and Tom Holland first met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. After years of speculation, the pair publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Reports later claimed the couple became engaged in late 2024, while earlier this year Holland confirmed they had married during an interview with Esquire UK.

The actors recently reunited on screen in the 2026 films The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The incident highlights the growing challenge posed by AI-generated images, which are increasingly being used to spread misinformatio