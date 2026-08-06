Princess Diana adopted a more personal and respectful approach toward palace staff, breaking with long-standing royal traditions to create what former protection officer Ken Wharfe described as a warm family atmosphere at Kensington Palace.

According to Wharfe, Diana insisted that staff members be addressed by their first names rather than by their surnames, a departure from the formal customs traditionally observed within the royal household.

"Unlike the more traditional approach—where staff were addressed by their surnames—Diana insisted everyone was called by their first name. That was something quite new within the Household," Wharfe told The Mirror.

He said the late Princess of Wales fostered a "real sense of normal family life" during her time at Kensington Palace.

Memories of William and Harry





Wharfe also recalled a light-hearted incident involving Princes William and Harry, who persuaded him to join them in a pillow fight.

"I remember one occasion when the nanny dragged me in because William and Harry wanted someone to have a pillow fight with," he said.

"Before I knew it, I was being battered with cushions. Suddenly, I became aware that the Prince of Wales [Charles] was standing in the doorway watching."

Wharfe said he apologised to then-Prince Charles, who responded with humour, asking: "I hope they're not beating you up."

Teaching respect





Wharfe said Diana placed great importance on treating others with kindness and respect, especially the palace staff.

"If Diana ever heard them make a rude comment to anyone, she'd immediately say, 'Go and apologize,'" he recalled.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, but she continues to be remembered for her compassionate approach and efforts to modernise aspects of royal life.