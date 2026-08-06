Actress Sydney Sweeney has voiced support for families affected by the devastating wildfires sweeping through Spokane County, Washington, as thousands remain displaced by the fast-moving blazes.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared on August 4, the Euphoria star described Spokane as her hometown and said the disaster had deeply affected the community where she grew up.

"Spokane has always been home to me. It's where I grew up, where my family still lives, and where so many of the people and places that shaped me are," she wrote.

According to reports, more than a dozen wildfires have burned around 10,000 acres in Spokane County, forcing nearly 65,000 people to evacuate.

Family among those affected





Sweeney said the fires had changed countless lives, revealing that members of her own family were among those impacted.

"Thousands of families have lost their homes, their belongings, and places of business, including members of my own family," she wrote. "This devastation is something our community has never experienced on this scale."

The wildfire season has intensified across the Pacific Northwest, with more than 2.6 million acres reportedly burned across Washington and Oregon, making it one of the region's worst wildfire seasons in more than three decades.

Actress launches fundraiser





Sweeney said smaller communities such as Spokane often receive less national attention during disasters and encouraged her followers to help.

She highlighted four organisations supporting relief efforts on the ground:

Innovia Foundation

SpokAnimal

Second Harvest

Watch Duty

"I've put together this fundraiser to support these organisations doing the real work on the ground," she wrote. "Every donation, no matter the size, will help support those affected as they begin the long road to rebuilding."

She also shared information about Baby2Baby, promoting the charity's efforts to provide essential supplies to children and families affected by the fires.