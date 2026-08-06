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Singapore Police laud NCCIA after arrest of global cyber gang operativesWhite House calls report of Trump-Hegseth confrontation 'fake news'PM Shehbaz to depart for Saudi Arabia on key official visitMeta says AI model hacked third-party service during evaluationIran threatens to hit Gulf states if US launches new strikesModern poultry farming may increase dangerous bacteria, Oxford studyTrump says Iran talks progressing, Hormuz reopening nearPetrol price rises by Rs4.45; diesel falls by Rs2 per litrePakistan seeks joint action against terrorism, end to 'double standards'Mohsin Naqvi says criticism was aimed at system flaws, not govt

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